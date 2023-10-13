Navi Mumbai: Man cheated of Rs 32 lakh in online fraud

In the Navi Mumbai area, a 53-year-old man fell victim to an online fraud in which unidentified individuals cheated him out of Rs 32.63 lakh, as reported by the police on Friday. The fraudsters, who had reached out to the complainant last month, lured him into performing seemingly simple online "tasks" with the promise of substantial compensation, according to an official from the Navi Mumbai cyber police.

They also asked him to transfer money to different accounts. The complainant ended up transferring a total of Rs 32,63,352 before realising that he was being taken for a ride.

After he lodged a complaint on Wednesday, the cyber police registered an FIR for cheating under IPC section 420 and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and further probe is on, the official said.