Navi Mumbai: Man cheats woman of Rs 45 lakh after befriending her on social media

A man allegedly cheated a 56-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai of cash and jewellery worth Rs 45 lakh after befriending her on a social media platform, police said.

The woman, a Sanpada resident with a son, had separated from her husband in 2020. Subsequently, she connected with the 42-year-old suspect, hailing from Cuffe Parade in neighboring Mumbai, via Facebook, and their friendship blossomed. Importantly, the accused failed to disclose his marital status to the woman, as confirmed by an official from the Sanpada police station.

The accused started visiting the woman’s house frequently and both of them got married, as per the FIR. Later, the accused allegedly started beating and abusing the victim and also threatened to kill her son. He also allegedly took from her money and gold jewellery collectively worth Rs 45 lakh, including Rs 36 lakh in cash, the police stated quoting the complaint filed by the woman.

Based on the complaint, the Sanpada police on Tuesday registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.