Navi Mumbai: Man duped of Rs 1.05 crore on promise of gold at cheaper rate

Two individuals are suspected of defrauding a resident of Navi Mumbai out of Rs 1.05 crore by offering to sell them gold coins at a discounted price. As per the statement from the complainant, Neeraj Khandagale and Nitu Kadam, the alleged perpetrators, reached out to him to convey that a container filled with gold coins had been discovered in Goa. They claimed that these valuable items were being offered for sale at a reduced price, according to an official source.

The complainant paid the accused Rs 1.05 crore in instalments between March 2022 and July 2023. However, he did not receive any gold despite making the full payment, he said.

The Panvel police on Thursday registered an offence under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and further probe is underway, the official said.