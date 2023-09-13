Navi Mumbai: Man loses Rs 18 lakh in online job fraud

A man based in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai lost more than Rs 18 lakh as he was allegedly cheated by a fraudster under the promise of an online job, police said on Wednesday.

The victim filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) on Tuesday. This FIR was filed at the Cyber Police Station in Navi Mumbai in connection with the alleged fraud.

In his complaint, the victim said that he was offered the job of completing certain tasks on some websites and social messaging platforms. Initially, he was paid money for completing the tasks. He was then asked to make payments for certain tasks on the promise of good returns, the police said.

The individual in question paid a total sum of Rs 18.36 lakh. However, he did not receive any returns on his investment, nor did he get back the initial amount invested. Subsequently, he approached the police to report the incident.