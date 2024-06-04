Navi Mumbai: Massive Rs 9.65 Crore Areca Nut Smuggling Bust at Nhava Sheva

In a significant crackdown on Areca Nuts smuggling, officers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH) in Nhava Sheva, Navi Mumbai, intercepted a massive consignment worth Rs. 9.63 crores disguised as bitumen. The Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB) at JNCH seized a staggering 189.6 metric tons (MTs) of Areca Nuts concealed within nine containers, according to an official release.

One director of the Importer Exporter Code (IEC) holder company has been apprehended in connection with the incident. The detection was credited to the vigilant officers of the Container Scanning Division (CSD), who noticed suspicious scans of the containers, leading to a detailed examination.

Upon inspection, it was found that the Areca Nuts were surreptitiously hidden behind Bitumen Drums, falsely declared as "BITUMEN GRADE 60/70" in import documents. Areca Nuts, correctly classified under CTH 08028090, attracts a high tariff value and duty structure of 110% plus Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) to protect Indian producers. The estimated seizure value of the Areca Nuts amounts to Rs. 9.65 crores, with duty evasion totaling approximately ₹11.63 crores.

In addition to the seizure, multiple searches were conducted, and statements from relevant individuals were recorded. The uncovered modus operandi involved concealing Areca Nuts in wooden pallets wrapped in black plastic to mimic bitumen drums. Despite India being the largest producer of Areca Nuts globally, the rampant smuggling persists, primarily driven by the illicit Gutka industry. Further investigations are underway.