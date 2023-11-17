Navi Mumbai Metro line 1 ready for public use today after nine years of delay

After a prolonged nine-year delay, Navi Mumbai is set to inaugurate its first Metro line, the Belapur-Pendhar Line 1, on Friday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) authorities to commence operations without an official public program.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by then CM Prithviraj Chavan in May 2011, with an initial deadline of 2014. Delays, attributed to contractor laxity and exacerbated by the pandemic, pushed the completion date to April this year.

State opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar threatened to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai Metro due to repeated delays and the unavailability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was initially slated to launch it on October 26. Responding to pressure from residents and public representatives, CM Eknath Shinde directed Cidco to initiate metro services.

Anil Diggiikar, vice-chairman and managing director of Cidco, emphasized the broader impact of the metro, connecting Navi Mumbai residents to Mumbai through the Harbour line local trains. The metro's reach will extend to the rapidly developing Kharghar and Taloja nodes, enhancing connectivity with CBD Belapur.

Cidco spokesperson Priya Ratambe detailed the metro line, consisting of four elevated routes from Belapur to Pendhar with 11 stations. Maha Metro was appointed by Cidco for engineering assistance, and all necessary trials, including oscillation, electrical safety, emergency brakes, and the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) trial, have been successfully conducted.

The Navi Mumbai Metro will feature air-conditioned coaches, along with entry and exit arrangements at the north and south sides of all stations. Station premises will provide amenities such as vehicle parking, ramps for senior citizens and the differently-abled, pedestrian footpaths, autorickshaw parking, diesel generators for power supply, passenger announcement systems, CCTV surveillance, special toilets for the differently-abled, and shops in the concourse area.

While welcoming the commencement of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1, a citizens' group has urged the extension of suburban train services to Uran. Although the tracks have been ready for months, the commissioning of the second phase of the Belapur/Nerul-Uran train network, from Kharkopar to Uran, has faced delays. In response to a complaint by the Alert Citizens Committee, the Central Railway stated that the network is ready for basic operations, and services will commence soon.

The inauguration of Navi Mumbai's Metro Line 1 represents a significant milestone for residents, addressing longstanding delays and enhancing connectivity within the region. The metro's potential impact on local transportation and its integration with existing railway networks are eagerly anticipated by the community.