Navi-Mumbai Metro: Trial run on Central Park, Belapur stations successful

The trial run of Metro on Line no. 1 of CIDCO’s Navi-Mumbai Metro project was successfully conducted between the Central Park and Belapur stations on December 30. Maha-Metro has been appointed to provide engineering assistance for the implementation of Metro Line no. 1.

Prior to this, the trial run of Metro was successfully conducted between the Central Park and Pendhar stations under Phase I and the approval of CMRS has also been obtained for this stretch. Now, the trial run of Metro has been conducted successfully between the Central Park and Belapur stations. Therefore, very soon the Metro dream of citizens of Navi-Mumbai will be fulfilled as commercial operations on whole Metro Line No. 1 will commence very soon,” Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, VC and MD, CIDCO, said.