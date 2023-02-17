Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner presents Rs 4,925 crore budget

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Rajesh Narvekar approved the budget for 2023-24 of the city, the highlight of which is the absence of any new tax in what is most likely election year for the civic body.

As per the budget, income of Rs 4,925 crore is expected, while the expenditure will be an estimated Rs 4,922.50 crore, a marginal surplus of Rs 2.50 crore, a civic official said.

A sum of Rs 1,318.29 crore will be spent on civic amenities, Rs 752 crore for administrative purposes, Rs 568.53 crore for water supply and sanitation. Rs 556.84 crore for other civic amenities and Rs 125.08 crore for e-governance, he said.

A sum of Rs 406.37 crore has been provided for cleanliness and waste management, which is significant as Navi Mumbai had bagged third spot in Swachh Survekshan 2022. The budget also earmarks Rs 225.23 crore and Rs 184.48 crore for health and education, respectively, the official said.

A major chunk, or Rs 1,626.35 crore of the income of the civic body will come from local body tax and goods and service tax, while property tax and development fees will account for Rs 801 crore and Rs 360 crore, respectively he added.