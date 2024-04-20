Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Halts Gutter Construction in Belapur Following Residents Concerns

Construction work on gutters in the Belapur ward of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been halted due to objections raised by local residents regarding the necessity of installing a gutter in that specific area. Despite the lack of residential development along this stretch and no incidents of waterlogging during the monsoon season, citizens have expressed doubts about the justification for the ongoing construction.

Nearly a month has passed since the construction work was put on hold, and the municipal authorities have taken a step to install green netted cloth as a protective barrier in the area. The Alert Citizen Forum had observed the gutter construction activity last month and swiftly voiced their concerns about it.

Sudhir Dani, Founder of Alert Citizen Forum (ACF), highlighted that the gutter is being built near the creek. "During rainfall, there have been no reports of waterlogging as water naturally flows into the creek. So, what is the necessity for a gutter near a creek?" questioned Dani. He further noted that there are no residential areas along that particular stretch. Surprisingly, the gutter is being constructed right in front of the civic headquarters in Belapur.

The civic body had initially planned to construct the gutter and a footpath over it along the service road off Palm Beach road from Kille Junction to the newly constructed railway bridge, with an estimated cost of Rs 1.43 crores. According to a representative of the contractor, the work was halted after objections were raised by a few residents. Alert citizens had lodged complaints with officials from the Belapur ward. During a subsequent visit, it was discovered that the official who had cleared the proposal is now overseeing another department.

"If there is indeed a need for the gutter and the civic body has approved it as per provisions, why has it been halted due to objections? They could proceed if it's beneficial for citizens," questioned Dani. He added that the abrupt halt in work following a complaint suggests potential flaws in the proposal. An official from Belapur ward said that the works was stopped after objections raised and now they reviewing it.