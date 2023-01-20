Navi Mumbai: NMMC witnesses six new COVID cases

Six new cases of COVID were reported to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) after almost two months. However, the number of active cases remained in the single digits. There are currently just eight active cases in the NMMC zone.

According to the civic body's data, one patient was discharged on January 19. The municipal has been conducting 3500 to 4000 tests per day. Since the pandemic's outbreak, the civic body has conducted 17,58,048 RT-PCR tests and 25,14,313 antigen tests.

So far, a total of 2,057 people have died due to COVID infections. NMMC has closed its COVID care centre as COVID cases are under control.