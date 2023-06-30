Navi Mumbai: Plaster collapses in building declared dangerous by NMMC

The plaster of a slab collapsed in a flat of a 32-year-old building declared dangerous in Nerul area of Navi Mumbai. The building in sector 24 of Nerul is one of the structures declared as most dangerous by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), said Mahendra Konde, the public relations officer of the civic body.

The plaster of a slab collapsed in a flat on the ground floor of the building around 11.30 am and no one was injured in the incident, he said. The building is occupied by 16 tenants who have been directed to vacate their homes, as the structure posed a serious threat, the official said. However, since they continue to occupy the building, the power and electricity supply to the building has been cut, he said.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has urged occupants of dangerous buildings in the limits of the corporation to vacate these structures and relocate to safer places, the official said. Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation in an official release stated that water received in Naupada, Kopri and Louis Wadi areas of the city was smelly and muddy and citizens are advised to boil the water before use. The civic body stated that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation supplies water to these localities and as per the BMC's advisory, the water has become muddy due to heavy rainfall in catchment areas of dams.