Navi Mumbai Police Crack Down on Cybercrime Amid Surge in Economic Offenses

In the dynamic landscape of Navi Mumbai's law enforcement, the year 2023 unfolded with a 3.3% uptick in overall crime registration within the police commissionerate. However, amidst this statistical rise, there emerged a silver lining — a commendable 6% increase in the detection rate. Milind Bharambe, the esteemed Police Commissioner of Navi Mumbai, brought attention to a concerning 22% surge in economic offenses, primarily fueled by the escalating realm of cybercrimes.

Presenting the comprehensive annual crime and detection report, Commissioner Bharambe candidly acknowledged the formidable challenge posed by the mounting cybercrimes. He underscored the relentless efforts underway to analyze and control this surge, unveiling plans for a new cyber police station soon to be established in Panvel. Diving into the specifics, 2023 saw a total of 403 cybercrime cases being registered, with a mere 76 cases (19%) successfully solved. In contrast, 2022 reported 207 cybercrime cases, with a more robust detection rate of 35% (76 cases).The recently instituted Cyber Cell Police station recorded 38 cases, of which 9 were successfully resolved, leading to the freezing of Rs 67.17 crores in various accounts linked to cyber fraud. On a positive note, Navi Mumbai experienced a decline in crimes against women in 2023. Of the 703 cases registered, an impressive 689 cases (98%) were successfully detected. This marks an improvement from the 2022 figures, where 762 cases were reported, with 740 cases (97%) successfully resolved. Notably, rape and molestation accounted for approximately 60% of the total cases. DCP (Crime) Amit Kale provided insights into the absence of child abduction cases, clarifying that instances mostly involved runaways, with the majority successfully resolved. In 2023, 108 boys and 299 girls went missing, and out of these, 100 boys and 262 girls were successfully traced.

2023

Total cases registered:6656

Total cases detected: 4892 (73%)

2022:

Total cases registered: 6443

Total cases detected: 4297 (67%)