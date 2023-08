Navi Mumbai: Police held Ugandan woman for using fake documents to fill form on govt portal

Navi Mumbai police have filed a case of impersonation and fraud against a Ugandan woman who is accused of using fake documents to fill out a form for foreign nationals on a government website, an official said.

A case under sections 419 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Foreign Nationals Act was registered against one Veera Rose at Taloja police station, the official said.

The accused was living in India since August 2022. She allegedly fabricated records while filling Form C for foreign nationals on the government website, he said. Form C helps authorities locate and track foreigners in India. No arrest has been made in connection with the case, the official said.