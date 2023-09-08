Navi Mumbai: Police register case against couple for cheating businessman of Rs 3 crore

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a couple for allegedly cheating a businessman of nearly Rs 3 crore by luring him with promises of high returns on investment, the police said.

The station house officer of APMC police station said the complainant was allegedly duped by the accused couple, identified as Akansha Charit Mehta and Charit Mehta, between 2019 and 2021.

The couple allegedly persuaded the complainant to invest Rs 2.89 crore in a travel business, promising him handsome returns. He stated that they signed an agreement with him, claiming that they had entered into partnerships with foreign travel agencies, according to the complaint.

The complainant, residing in the Ghansoli area, initiated contact with the Mumbai-based couple after not receiving any returns on his investment. He became aware of the deception when the couple began responding with evasive replies, as stated by the official. Based on his complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case of cheating against the couple, the official added.