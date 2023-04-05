Navi Mumbai: Police registers case against motorbike showroom owner for cheating 23 customers

Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a motorbike showroom owner for allegedly cheating 23 customers to the tune of Rs 31.31 lakh, an official said.

The accused had taken advance payments from some customers, but did not deliver the vehicles to them. He had also got loans sanctioned for some customers and taken the money, but did not provide them the vehicle registration documents, an official from Nhava Sheva police station said.

One of the customers had paid an amount in advance and the showroom owner also got a loan sanctioned in his name and received the money, but did not give him the vehicle registration documents, the official said quoting the customer’s complaint.

When the customer went to enquire at the shop last month, the outlet was closed and the mobile number its owner was switched off. The complainant later got to know that 22 other customers had also been cheated in a similar manner, the official said.

The customer subsequently lodged a complaint, based on which the police registered a case against the motorbike showroom owner on Sunday, he said.