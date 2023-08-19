Navi Mumbai: Police seizes mephedrone worth Rs 10.50 lakh

Police have seized mephedrone or MD drug worth Rs 10.50 lakh from a 39-year-old man in Navi Mumbai, after which he was arrested, an official said. The arrest was made on Thursday after the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai laid a trap at Taloja based on a tip-off, he said.

Mephedrone weighing 105 grams was seized from the accused identified as Habib Aziz Chowdhury, the official of Kharghar police station said.

An offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused, he said, adding that investigation into the case was on.