Navi Mumbai Residents Face Property Tax Hikes After LiDAR Survey

Navi Mumbai residents are facing property tax hikes of three to four times following a citywide survey using Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology.

Anuj Pandey, a resident of Sector 3 in Nerul, received a notice from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for a nearly threefold increase in property tax for his Lower Income Group (LIG) house purchased 30 years ago. Many residents have reported similar notices.

The LiDAR survey aimed to capture the current status of all properties for accurate tax collection. The civic body found numerous residences, particularly CIDCO-constructed houses in Nerul, Koparkhairane, Airoli, Ghansoli, Vashi, and Turbhe, had been converted into multi-story buildings with commercial spaces. These conversions, however, had not been reflected in property tax assessments.

"Residents have received revised property taxes based on the current building status," a property tax department official said. Property owners have 21 days to file objections if they disagree with the assessment.

Former corporators criticized the decision-making process. "With no elected corporation for the past four years, the civic administration should have waited until the election," said Sameet Bagwan, a former corporator from Seawoods in Nerul and chairman of the NMMT Committee. He claimed some residents saw their property taxes increase nearly fivefold.

Residents are seeking clarification from local ward offices regarding the sudden hike.

The LiDAR survey encompassed over 3.9 lakh properties, documenting their current state. This initiative aims to improve property tax collection for the NMMC, which has set a target of Rs 801 crore for the 2023-24 financial year.

Property tax is a major source of revenue for the NMMC, used to maintain and develop city infrastructure.

LiDAR Technology

For the first time, the city's properties have undergone a comprehensive survey facilitated by LiDAR technology. The distinctive feature of LiDAR, encompassing 360-degree panoramic video recording, has proven instrumental for NMMC in pinpointing properties previously overlooked in its jurisdiction.

The civic body claims that the LiDAR-based technology, based on Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping, will increase the income of the corporation by obtaining accurate information about properties within its jurisdiction. It will improve the financial position of the corporation.

The official further emphasized that the current lack of comprehensive data has led to a loss in revenue for the civic body. To address this issue, he stressed the importance of obtaining updated information about various municipal-owned assets, including buildings, roads, footpaths, sewers, parks, anganwadis, community temples, crematoriums, libraries, gymnasiums, civic health centers, ponds, street lights, fire stations, grounds, schools, bus stands, public toilets, drains, markets, and others. This updated information is crucial for effective municipal planning.