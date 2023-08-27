Navi Mumbai slums to be developed under SRA scheme

Slums in Navi Mumbai will be developed on the lines of Mumbai, under Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme. Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant has granted in principle approval for the implementation of the SRA scheme in Navi Mumbai.

The decision will be beneficial for thousands of slum dwellers living from Digha to Nerul’s Shivajinagar, all under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). Mr. Samant announced the decision during a meeting held at Mantralaya in Mumbai on Saturday. In the meeting, the Minister issued a directive to initiate the first-ever biometric survey, a crucial step towards realizing the SRA scheme’s objectives.Furthermore, he officially announced his in-principle approval for the redevelopment of approximately 35,000 slums under the auspices of MIDC.