Navi Mumbai: Tempo driver booked for decamping with steel pipes worth Rs 10 lakh

A case has been filed against a tempo driver in Navi Mumbai for allegedly duping a steel merchant by decamping with steel pipes worth Rs 10 lakh,police said on Tuesday.

The complaint has led to the registration of an offense under section 407 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to criminal breach of trust by a person entrusted with property as a carrier, wharfinger, or warehouse-keeper. This action was taken at the Kalamboli police station on Monday.

The steel merchant has alleged that a tempo driver was asked to transport 130 steel pipes worth Rs 10 lakh to Surat on September 12. However, he did not make the delivery and decamped with the materials, he said. The police are on the lookout for the accused, the official said.