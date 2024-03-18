Navi Mumbai to Be Monitored by 3,200 CCTV Cameras Within a Year

In next one year, Navi Mumbai city, along with the village areas, will be monitored by approximately 3,200 CCTV cameras. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has initiated a command center at its headquarters in Belapur to oversee a network of 1,529 CCTV cameras within its jurisdiction, whereas the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a tender to establish a network of 1,300 CCTV cameras in its region.

Navi Mumbai police have been demanding a strong network of CCTV cameras for the security of women and ease in solving cases. During 2023, the Navi Mumbai police took action in 105,248 cases with the help of CCTV cameras, which is around 109 percent higher than in 2022. “CCTV cameras help in detection and law enforcement,” said a senior police official from Navi Mumbai police.

PMC has already made a provision of Rs 120 crore for CCTV networks in village areas. According to a senior civic official, CIDCO has already made a network of around 500 CCTV cameras in urban areas; the additional 1,300 CCTV cameras will cover the village areas. “The Navi Mumbai police have requested an increase in the CCTV network for the safety of citizens, especially women,” said the municipal commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh.

NMMC installed a total of 1,529 various types of CCTV cameras at 540 locations in its jurisdiction. High-definition cameras have been installed at important crossroads, bus depots, markets, parks, grounds, lakes, busy places, NMMC premises, Palm Beach Road, Thane-Belapur Road, Sion-Panvel, and high-traffic roads of the city. Talking about the features of CCTV cameras, a senior civic official said that these cameras include 954 fixed cameras and 165 Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) cameras that capture 360-degree panoramic images. Apart from this, 9 thermal cameras are being installed for marine security, keeping in view the security of coastal areas under the NMMC area.

Meanwhile, main central control room (Integrated Command and Control Centre) of the CCTV system has been set up at NMMC headquarters, and this is connected to the special common command center at Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate. A similar monitoring room has been set up in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, and the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Circle 1.