Navi Mumbai to face 12 hour water cut due to maintenance work on August 8

Residents in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) nodes such as Belapur, Nerul, Sanpada, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli should expect a 12-hour water outage beginning at 10 p.m. on Tuesday and low-pressure supply on Wednesday.

According to a report of TOI, This is because the NMMC has ordered a closure at the Bhokarpada water treatment facility near Morbe dam to repair and maintain the main supply line between Morbe dam and Digha.

Moreover, Cidco node of Kamothe and parts of Kharghar which are directly connected to Morbe dam supply line will also be affected. However, the water supply will be resumed on Wednesday morning, August 9, with low pressure. The civic body has appealed to citizens of NMMC area and Kamothe and Kharghar nodes to store water and use sparingly during this period.