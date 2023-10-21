Navi Mumbai: Two booked for posing as IRDAI officials and cheating man of Rs 28.8 lakh

The Navi Mumbai police have registered an offence against two persons who allegedly posed as officials from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and cheated a man of Rs 28.8 lakh, an official said on Saturday, PTI reported.

According to reports, the Cyber police station in Navi Mumbai has initiated a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and pertinent provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The victim reported that between July and September 2023, the suspects, posing as IRDAI officials, approached him, offering assistance in claiming the funds accrued in his insurance policy with a private insurance company. These fraudulent individuals allegedly received Rs 28.8 lakh from the complainant, purportedly for state fund transfers, security deposits, income tax charges, TDS warrant letters, RBI fund release charges, and final closing fees.

Subsequently, when the victim sought information about his policy funds after making these online payments, the accused provided evasive responses. As of now, there have been no arrests made in connection with this case. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to bring the perpetrators to justice.