Navi Mumbai: Two constables suspended for dereliction of duty

After their crackdown on a gambling operation resulted in an accident in which one person was hurt in Panvel, two Navi Mumbai police constables have been suspended for alleged neglect of duty.

As per an order issued by the Navi Mumbai police on Friday, constables Amol Shankar Doiphode and Chandrashekar Walmik Chowdhary have been placed under suspension. The policemen were called to a spot by their senior officer and were heading there in a jeep, when they spotted some people gambling at an open ground near a college and decided to intervene, it said.

Without informing the senior officer, the duo drove the police jeep towards the gambling spot and lost control of the vehicle, which knocked down a man and dashed the compound wall of the college, the order stated. The policemen’s action amounted to dereliction and insubordination of duties and was not in keeping with the discipline of the police department, it said.