Navi Mumbai: Two sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for assaulting policeman

A court in Navi Mumbai sentenced two men to two years in prison for assaulting an on-duty police officer. Assistant sessions judge K R Deshpande of the Belapur court on Monday found the accused Sachin Ravindra Shikare (44) and Naresh Popat Kaleti (45) guilty of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The court sentenced them to two years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each on them. Additional public prosecutor (APP) E B Dhamal informed the court that on January 21, 2016, a police constable intercepted the accused at a checkpoint in Vashi suspecting them to be chain-snatchers. The duo, however, did not stop their motorcycle and sped past the policeman, who gave them a chase and caught them, he said.

The accused verbally abused the constable, attempted to run him over with the two-wheeler and manhandled him, the APP said, adding other police personnel were alerted about the attack and the duo were arrested.