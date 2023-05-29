Navi Mumbai: Two women booked for brawling at police station

An offence has been registered against two women who allegedly got into a fight at a police station in Navi Mumbai, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by an official from Panvel town on May 26, a case under section 160 (committing an affray) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the duo, an official said.

One of the accused women had come to the police station on May 14 to lodge a complaint against the other woman, who soon arrived at the police station and a quarrel ensued, he said.

The duo verbally abused and punched each other in the premises, and they were subsequently pacified, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.