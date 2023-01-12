Navi Mumbai: Unidentified body found in Vashi creek

On Tuesday afternoon, an unidentified person's decamped body was found in Vashi Creek. The body was recovered by police with the assistance of local fishermen. A case of sudden death has been filed at the Vashi police station.

According to cops, the body may have floated into Vashi Creek from another location. The police, on the other hand, are gathering information to determine the identity of the dead. On Tuesday afternoon, police received information that a body had been discovered in Vashi Creek. Police sent a team to the scene, and the body was carried outside the creek with the assistance of local fishermen and was then taken to the municipal hospital in Vashi for a post-mortem.