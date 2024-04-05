Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Clear Sky and Warmer Weekend Ahead

Regional Centre of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a mainly clear sky on Friday in Navi Mumbai, with the maximum temperature expected to reach up to 36 degrees Celsius. As per the forecast, in the next 48 hours, the range of temperatures will be between 24 and 37 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity at approximately 48 percent.

IMD forecasts a very warm day on Sunday with temperature to reach up to 36 degree Celsius. The Thane-Belapur Industrial Area witnessed a maximum temperature of 38 degree Celsius on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a directive to tackle the rising temperature. Citizens have been advised to stay hydrated, dress in lightweight, light-colored clothing, and seek shade when outdoors. Proper hydration, coupled with the use of sunglasses, umbrellas, and suitable footwear, can help minimize the impact of prolonged sun exposure. Additionally, pet owners are reminded to ensure their animals have access to shaded areas and ample water supplies.