Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum Temperature Set To Hit 36°C With 44% Humidity
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 20, 2024 11:03 AM2024-04-20T11:03:24+5:302024-04-20T11:03:54+5:30
Weather forecasts for Navi Mumbai this Saturday indicate minimal fluctuations in the prevailing weather patterns. Anticipated to reach a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius, the day promises clear skies basking in sunlight, accompanied by a humidity level of 44%.
Throughout Friday, the Thane Belapur Industrial Area experienced temperatures ranging from 26 to 36 degrees Celsius. Notably, this recorded high of 37 degrees Celsius marked a deviation of approximately 5 degrees below the peak temperature for this season.
A similar weather pattern will be seen on Sunday. However, there is less of a heatwave like situation in the coming week.