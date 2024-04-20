Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum Temperature Set To Hit 36°C With 44% Humidity

Weather forecasts for Navi Mumbai this Saturday indicate minimal fluctuations in the prevailing weather patterns. Anticipated to reach a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius, the day promises clear skies basking in sunlight, accompanied by a humidity level of 44%.

Throughout Friday, the Thane Belapur Industrial Area experienced temperatures ranging from 26 to 36 degrees Celsius. Notably, this recorded high of 37 degrees Celsius marked a deviation of approximately 5 degrees below the peak temperature for this season.

A similar weather pattern will be seen on Sunday. However, there is less of a heatwave like situation in the coming week.