Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Relief from Sweltering Heat Today, Temperatures to Rise Again Tomorrow

Navi Mumbai is set to experience a further dip in temperature on Thursday, with the maximum expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius. According to forecasts from the Regional Indian Meteorological Department, relative humidity will be around 60%, with mainly clear skies prevailing.

Temperatures will fluctuate between 25 and 36 degrees Celsius, with the IMD predicting hazy conditions in Navi Mumbai due to slow wind speeds across the region. Over the next 48 hours, temperatures are expected to rise, with the maximum reaching 37 to 38 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the Thane Belapur Industrial Area recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.

