Navi Mumbai: Woman poses as real estate agent, cheats 6 home buyers of Rs 1.87 crore

On Wednesday, Navi Mumbai police filed a case against a 42-year-old woman who is accused of falsely presenting herself as a real estate agent and defrauding six home buyers of Rs 1.87 crore, according to an official statement. The accused claimed she was an agent of a real estate developer. She allegedly promised houses to the victims at Jasai in Uran area of Navi Mumbai and took money from them since January 2023, the official from Uran police station said.

The victims attempted to get in touch with the accused when they did not receive the residences as promised, but she did not answer their calls. Later, the victims learned that the accused had left Jasai, he claimed. After being unable to trace her, the victims approached the police with a complaint, based on which a case was registered on Tuesday against the woman under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), the police said. A probe was on into the case, they added.