Navi Mumbai's Wonders Park shuts on December 31 for New Year's eve security

As a security precaution, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to temporarily close Wonders Park in Nerul on New Year's Eve. The park will be inaccessible on December 31.

According to an official statement from the NMMC administration, the decision to close the Wonders Park at Sector-19A, Nerul, is a preventive measure due to the anticipated surge in visitors from evening to midnight on December 31, 2023. This action has been taken in the interest of maintaining security and order during the New Year celebrations.

Wonders Park, recently renovated at a cost of Rs 24 crores, boasts an array of new rides and captivating light shows. Popular among locals, the park witnesses huge footfall, especially during weekends. Considering the potential for large crowds gathering to welcome the New Year, the NMMC has opted to close the park on December 31. However, the civic administration assures the public that the park will reopen for all visitors from January 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police will depute around 2500 police personnel across the city on the New Year’s eve.