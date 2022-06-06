Nawab Malik & Anil Deshmukh who didn't do anything are stuck in jail: Supriya Sule

Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Minorities Minister Nawab Malik have been arrested. Meanwhile, NCP MP Supriya Sule has made a big statement on this. "Our 2 leaders (Nawab Malik & Anil Deshmukh) who didn't do anything are stuck in jail.109 times raid on Deshmukh family should make it to Limca Book of Records...Today or tomorrow, court will give them clean chit. Whoever speaks against Centre is raided, ”said Sule.

"I know what happened in both cases. Action is being taken against those who speak against the Centre. You take out the data, only those who speak against the Centre are being raided. Anil Deshmukh's house has been 109 times. What did you do during the 108 raids? They had to raid 109 times because they didn't get anything 108 times," Sule added.