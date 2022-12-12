Nawab Malik challenges rejection of bail plea in Bombay HC

NCP leader and former minister Nawab Malik has approached the Bombay High Court challenging a November 30 special court order that rejected his bail plea. Malik's plea was mentioned before a single-judge bench of Justice Makarand S Karnik on Monday morning. The Court has posted it for hearing on Tuesday, December 13.

In its detailed order rejecting bail to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, the special court in Mumbai said that he had “express knowledge” that Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, Hasina Parkar, and her close associate were involved in the property, in connection with which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested him. The court has also said that there was prima facie evidence to indicate that there was a conspiracy between Parkar, her associate Salim Patel and Malik to grab the property. A former minister, Malik was arrested by the ED in February alleging money laundering related to a property called Goawala Compound in Kurla. Malik’s bail plea was rejected by the special court on November 30. The detailed order was made available on Tuesday