Nawab Malik: I was forcibly arrested by ED, no summons were issued

Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. The investigating agency probed Malik over an alleged land deal linked with the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar. Malik was taken into custody this morning. After that he was interrogated for 8 hours. He was later arrested by the ED. A total of four properties were being investigated since this morning. The ED was investigating Malik's family ties to the underworld. Nawab Malik has since been produced in court.

After Malik's arrest, NCP workers have become aggressive. After the arrest of Nawab Malik, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray interacted with Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. The two discussed ways to maintain law and order. After this, a meeting will be held between Chief Minister Thackeray, Home Minister Walse Patil and NCP President Sharad Pawar.

The role of the Nationalist Congress is that there is no need for the resignation of Nawab Malik. If anyone accuses and resigns just like that, it will not work. The NCP's position is that there is no need to resign after false allegations. The meeting session has started and a cabinet meeting will be held shortly.

In the Sessions Court, Nawab Malik said that the ED officials arrived at my house in the morning. I was forcibly brought to the ED office, where I signed the summons. Nawab Malik has told the court that he has not given any information about the authority under which these actions are being taken.

He further added that no summons had been issued by the ED before his arrest. I have been forcibly arrested. Under what authority have I been arrested? This question has been asked by Nawab Malik. "I should have been summoned by the ED," he said.

Nawab Malik's sister Saida Khan and daughter Nilofar Malik Khan were also present at the hearing. In this hearing, all eyes are on whether Malik gets ED custody or judicial custody.