Nawab Malik moves Bombay HC seeking quashing of money laundering case

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tueday approached Bombay High Court seeking to quash money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

Malik in his plea said his arrest is illegal and has sought to be released immediately.

The Special PMLA court has sent Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in connection with alleged links with Dawood Ibrahim and a money laundering case.

Earlier, ED had sought 14-day custody of the NCP leader from the court. He was arrested on February 23 by the ED.

Today, The ED summoned Faraz Malik, son of Nawab Malik in a money laundering case in connection with Dawood Ibrahim.