Nawab Malik to be discharged from JJ hospital today

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who was admitted to Mumbai's JJ hospital following a complaint of stomach ache is set to be discharged on Monday.

The minister was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case in connection with Dawood Ibrahim.

Malik's daughter, Nilofer Khan said that the latter is healthy and will be discharged from the hospital today.

He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of stomach ache two days ago.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor