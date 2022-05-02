Nawab Malik's health deteriorates, admitted to JJ hospital

NCP leader Nawab Malik is in critical condition and has been admitted to JJ Hospital on a stretcher. Malik's lawyers told the special PMLA court that Malik had been ill for three days. Prosecutors demanded that Malik be admitted to a private hospital. ED had arrested Minorities Development Minister Malik on February 23 over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Earlier on Friday, the apex court had refused to accept his plea. The PMLA court extended his remand till May 6. Malik had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Mumbai High Court order. Under which the High Court rejected his interim application for immediate release. ED is investigating a money laundering case against Malik.