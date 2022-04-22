Nawab Malik's judicial custody extended till May 6

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea filed by Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik against an order of the Bombay High Court which had rejected his interim application seeking immediate release in a case of money laundering being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Meanwhile, a special PMLA court in the Mumbai Sessions Court has extended Malik's judicial custody by 14 days and adjourned the next hearing till May 6. Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February in a money laundering case involving underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

ED had arrested Minorities Development Minister Malik on February 23 over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

ED had accused Malik of being part of an alleged criminal conspiracy to usurp a property in Mumbai's Kurla area which currently has a market value of Rs 300 crore and belongs rightfully to one Munira Plumber.

However, Malik had submitted before the High Court that he had bought the property in a bonafide transaction three decades ago.