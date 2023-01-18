Nawab Malik’s son Faraz Malik booked for submitting fake documents for visa

A case has been registered against former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son Faraz Malik at the Kurla police station for allegedly submitting fake documents for a visa application. For the unversed, Nawab Malik is the National Spokesperson and Mumbai President of the Nationalist Congress Party. Nawab Malik was arrested by ED on February 23 in connection with the case registered on February 14 in which fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close aides are among the accused.

ED’s money laundering case was based on an FIR registered by National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 3, 2022. ED accused Malik of “indirectly funding the D-gang activities by usurping a prime piece of land in Kurla with the help of Dawood’s deceased sister, Haseena Parkar, by using a fabricated power-of-attorney. In its charge sheet, the agency alleged that the former Maharashtra minister paid only ₹20 lakh to acquire the property - Goawala Compound in Kurla, in a September 2005 deal, and that he paid the amount to people other than Munira Plumber, the owner of the three-acre compound. ED claimed that Malik and Parkar connived to usurp the land using a fabricated power of attorney after the death of owner Munira Plumber’s father - Fazalabbas Goawala, following which “nobody was looking after the said property.”The ED charge sheet said that Malik, a local muscleman, first “illegally” occupied a store in the compound and got the tenancy registered in the name of his brother, Aslam Malik.