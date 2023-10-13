NCB cracks down on drug operations in Pune region, seizes 200 kg of Alprazolam

In the wake of the recent Lalit Patil drug case in Pune, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has heightened its efforts, resulting in the confiscation of around 200 kg of drugs in Junnar and Shirur talukas, FPJ reported.

According to reports, raids were carried out in Narayangaon and Midgulwadi in Shirur taluka, as well as Pimpalgaon in Junnar taluka. Particularly alarming was the discovery of a clandestine drug factory in a remote area of Shirur taluka. Investigations have revealed that the drug in question, Alprazolam, was being illicitly manufactured and sold for substantial amounts in the international market. The NCB, in coordination with the Shikrapur police, exposed these illegal operations. In Narayangaon, 26 kg of Alprazolam was seized; however, the suspects connected to this case are still at large.