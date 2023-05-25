NCP and people of Maha to support Arvind Kejriwal in fight against Central ordinance: Sharad Pawar

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Delhi minister Atishi and other leaders of the party meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, there is a crisis in the country and it’s not an issue limited to Delhi. NCP and the people of Maharashtra will support Kejriwal. We will also talk to other leaders to support Kejriwal. We must focus on bringing all non-BJP parties together.

The two CMs on Wednesday met Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence here to seek support for the AAP’s fight against the Union government’s ordinance for the control of services in Delhi.

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, Uddhav Thackeray has promised us that they will support us in the Parliament and if this bill (ordinance) does not pass in the Parliament then in 2024, the Modi government will not be coming back to power.

The ordinance, which comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.