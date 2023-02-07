NCP announces Nana Kate as candidate for Assembly bypoll in Pune

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said Nana Kate will be its candidate for the upcoming bypoll to Chinchwad Assembly seat in Pune district.

The announcement comes days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he had requested NCP president Sharad Pawar and leaders of the Congress (both constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi along with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena) to honour the political tradition in the state to ensure unopposed bypolls to seats falling vacant due to the death of sitting lawmakers.

The byelections to Pune’s Chinchwad and Kasba Peth constituencies, scheduled for February 26, have been necessitated due to the death of sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak.

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil in a tweet on Tuesday said, NCP’s Nana Kate will be the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate for the Chinchwad constituency bypoll. We are confident that we will definitely win this election by working together with all constituents of the MVA. On Monday, BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap, the wife of late MLA Laxman Jagtap, filed her nomination for the bypoll to Chinchwad Assembly seat, which represents the Pimpri Chinchwad township in Pune district.

