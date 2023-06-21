NCP chief Sharad Pawar accuses government of inciting riots in opposition strongholds

NCP President Sharad Pawar has launched another attack on the Modi government at the Centre and the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state. Despite Maharashtra being a peaceful state, there has been a recent surge in instigated riots. Sharad Pawar has made a grave accusation, suggesting that deliberate attempts are being made to incite riots in areas where the ruling party lacks influence. These developments indicate a growing political tension in the region.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the NCP, a party meeting was organized at Shanmukhanand Hall. Speaking at this gathering, Sharad Pawar addressed the political situation in the state and the issues faced by farmers.

Sharad Pawar said, in the past few months, cities like Kolhapur, Akola, and Amalner have witnessed riots. He mentioned that such incidents start in areas where the ruling party lacks strength but the opposition is strong. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure the protection of all citizens. However, there seems to be a deliberate attempt to instigate riots.

Pawar stated that between January 23, 2023, and May 23, 2023, a staggering 3,152 girls and women have gone missing in the state. With such a significant number of women and girls being reported missing, what actions are the authorities taking?

“Today, farmers in the country are facing health issues and are distressed. Crops such as onions, cotton, and soybeans are not receiving fair prices in the market. In Maharashtra, a majority of farmers are burdened with surplus cotton stocks, leading to a crisis for cotton producers. Prime Minister Modi had promised three years ago to double farmers' income, but nothing significant has happened in the past 9 to 10 years. However, what has increased significantly is the number of farmer suicides. In the past five months in Maharashtra alone, 391 farmers have ended their lives,” Pawar said.