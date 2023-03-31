NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Uday Samant and Bharat Gogawale amidst ongoing political tensions

The political climate in the state has been intense for the past few months, with something new happening every day since the Shiv Sena rebellion. Likewise, Shiv Sena leader and minister Uday Samant and Bharat Gogawale from Shinde's party have met with Sharad Pawar.

Uday Samant, who is a Shiv Sena leader and the state industries minister, has reached Silver Oak, the residence of Sharad Pawar.

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसचे अध्यक्ष शरद पवार साहेब यांची आज त्यांच्या निवासस्थानी सदिच्छा भेट घेतली. यावेळी आ. भरतशेठ गोगावले, डॉ. प्रा. प्रदीप ढवळ उपस्थित होते pic.twitter.com/6eZi2Cwo55 — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) March 31, 2023

Both leaders had a meeting with Sharad Pawar, and during the visit, Professor Pradeep Dhawal was also present. However, the purpose of the meeting is not clear, and no official information has been released about the nature of their discussions. It is speculated that the reason for the visit could be related to various issues or topics, but nothing has been disclosed yet.