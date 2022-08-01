NCP chief Sharad Pawar reacts over Sanjay Raut arrest by ED

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED on Sunday. Therefore, the politics of Maharashtra is very hot right now. Against this backdrop, the media tried to talk to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. ED has arrested Sanjay Raut. Sharad Pawar was asked what will you say about this. Sharad Pawar said that I have said what I wanted to say. A few days ago, Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. At that time, ED had raided Sanjay Raut's properties and seized his assets. At that time, Sharad Pawar had expressed his concern to Prime Minister Modi about the action taken by the Central Investigation Agency against Sanjay Raut. Accordingly, it is estimated that Sharad Pawar has made a statement that now, I have said what I wanted to say.

Sharad Pawar arrived in Delhi on Monday morning. At this time the media asked Sharad Pawar some more questions about the action against Sanjay Raut. But after that Sharad Pawar continued walking and sat in his car. So it seems that Sharad Pawar is in no mood to comment on this at present. But all eyes are on whether Sharad Pawar will once again speak to Prime Minister Modi regarding Sanjay Raut. When Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party were in jail, Sharad Pawar had only raised the issue of Raut before the PM. Even then, there was talk in political circles about the special alliance between Sharad Pawar and Sanjay Raut.