NCP chief Sharad Pawar receives death threat

An unidentified person called up NCP President Sharad Pawar's residence at Silver Oak and threatened to kill him. A case has been registered against an unidentified person. Police registered a case under section 294,506(2) of IPC, said Mumbai Police.

In a complaint to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, it was pointed out that such calls have come 20-25 times and asked the police to put an end to this nuisance. The NCP leader’s office and security detail had lodged a complaint with Gamdevi police station and the office of Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) earlier about the caller. Further investigations are underway.