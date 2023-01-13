NCP chief Sharad Pawar says Sharad Yadav's death is irreparable loss to Indian politics

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said the demise of former Union minister Sharad Yadav was an irreparable loss to Indian politics. Yadav died on Thursday at a Gurugram Hospital.

The demise of former JDU President, former Union Minister, senior socialist leader Mr. Sharad Yadav is an irreparable loss to Indian politics, Pawar tweeted. Heartfelt condolences to his family and followers on his passing away. May his soul rest in peace, the NCP chief added.

Sharad Yadav was elected to Lok Sabha seven times and to Rajya Sabha thrice from JD(U). He was the first national president of Janta Dal since its formation in 2003 till year 2016. He was disqualified from Rajya Sabha and removed from party leadership positions for engaging in anti-party activities.