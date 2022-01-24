NCP chief Sharad Pawar tests COVID-19 positive
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 24, 2022 02:49 PM2022-01-24T14:49:03+5:302022-01-24T14:50:06+5:30
NCP president MP Sharad Pawar has tested covid positive on Monday. He has informed about this by tweeting on his social media account.
"I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor. I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions," he wrote.
I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor.— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 24, 2022
I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions.