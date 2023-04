NCP chief Sharad Pawar to welcome Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra next month

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule are likely to welcome the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it enters Maharashtra next month, Congress sources said on Monday. The Yatra will enter Maharashtra on November 9.The Bharat Jodo Yatra started on September 7 and has completed over 500 km, with Rahul Gandhi along with several Congress leaders walking as ‘Bharat Yatris’ who will complete the 3,570 km journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

“Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and his MP daughter Supriya Sule have expressed their desire to welcome the Yatra when it enters Maharashtra. So they may welcome the Yatra when it enters the state on November 9,” a party leader said on condition of anonymity. The leader also said the Congress will hold a rally in Karnataka’s Bellary on October 15. The Yatra will enter Andhra Pradesh on October 18 and will be in the state till October 21. It will then re-enter Karnataka’s Raichur.The Yatra will take a two-day Diwali break on October 24 and 25 and re-start on October 26 when it will enter Telangana.

Several sub-Bharat Jodo Yatras are also being organised in various states where the main Yatra is not passing through. A sub-Yatra is being held in Jharkhand from Monday, in Odisha from October 31, in Assam from November 1 and in West Bengal from December, among other states