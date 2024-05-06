NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Unwell, Party Cancells All His Programmes Ahead Of Key Baramati Election

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 6, 2024 07:53 AM

ir="ltr">As the campaigning concluded on Sunday for the prestigious Baramati seat, where feud within the Pawar family has come out in the open, party patriarch and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-(SP) leader Sharad Pawar fell ill. His party announced on Sunday evening that due to health concerns, all his scheduled engagements for Monday have been cancelled.

In an official release, Pawar’s party said that all his political events scheduled for Monday stood cancelled, including a rally in Katraj.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Prashant Jagtap, the Pune city president of NCP (SP), disclosed that Pawar experienced discomfort in his throat while addressing a rally in Baramati earlier that day in support of his daughter and incumbent MP, Supriya Sule. Jagtap mentioned that doctors have recommended Pawar to take 2-3 days of rest.

Currently, Pawar is resting in his hometown of Baramati, which heads to the polls on Tuesday.

At 83 years old, Pawar has been actively campaigning for his party's candidates in Maharashtra during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In the high-stakes Baramati constituency, his daughter and three-term MP Supriya Sule is facing off against Sunetra Pawar, the spouse of his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar. Baramati is one of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state scheduled to vote in the third phase on May 7.